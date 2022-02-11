Jackson State University says it will play in the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic

In a tweet, JSU said, "The 2022 Southern Heritage Classic game between JSU and Tennessee State University will be played as originally planned."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson State is back in the Southern Heritage Classic. School officials announced the change Friday, following last week’s reports that JSU would no longer participate in the game.

In a statement Friday, JSU said, “Last week, confidential legal correspondence between Jackson State University and Summitt Management Corporation was leaked, which did not reflect the ongoing communication between the parties. We understand how football fans plan to attend games months in advance, and it was never our intent to abruptly cancel participation during the 2022 season.

The 2022 Southern Heritage Classic game between JSU and Tennessee State University will be played as originally planned. We are pleased with this conclusion and look forward to bringing the SWAC Championship JSU Tigers back to Memphis in September for one final battle on the gridiron.”

Last week, in a letter sent to the Southern Heritage Classic, JSU officials said the Southwestern Athletic Conference, JSU's governing athletic conference, entered into an agreement where JSU would participate in events that conflict with the Southern Heritage Classic Agreement, which the school entered into in November 2019.

In the letter, JSU General Counsel Edward Watson said the conflict served as their termination notice for the game.

Southern Heritage Classic organizers said the Classic ranked 4th in attendance among historically black college and university classic football games in the country last year. They said it has become a driving force for increasing revenue for Tennessee State and Jackson State.