62nd annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl set for New Year's Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 62nd Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played Thursday, December 31st at 3 p.m. CST and will be televised on ESPN. This marks the third consecutive year the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played on New Year’s Eve afternoon. In fact, more AutoZone Liberty Bowl games have been played on the popular December 31st afternoon date than any other date over the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s 61-year history.

“December 31st at 3 p.m. is a great date and time for fans around the world to tune in and watch the game on ESPN,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is proud to conduct our game in this much coveted television window as part of ESPN’s bowl game lineup. The December 31st date provides the AutoZone Liberty Bowl a terrific opportunity to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

“We look forward to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl serving as a rallying point for the Memphis community,” added Ehrhart. “We’ll be following all of the health and safety protocols to provide the safest environment possible.”

About the AutoZone Liberty Bowl:

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl was founded in 1959, making it the seventh oldest bowl game in America.

62 different universities have participated in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s 62-year history has featured many of college football’s greatest coaches and players: Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier, Urban Meyer, Gary Patterson, Kirby Smart and Heisman Trophy winners Ernie Davis, Terry Baker, Doug Flutie and Bo Jackson. As well as recent star players such as A. J. Green, Dak Prescott, Anthony Miller, Drew Lock and last year’s MVP Navy QB Malcolm Perry.

For more information about the AutoZone Liberty Bowl or to order tickets, call the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at (901) 795-7700 or visit the AutoZone Liberty Bowl online at www.AutoZoneLibertyBowl.org.