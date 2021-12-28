63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl set for December 28, 2021, to be televised on ESPN

This marks the first time in nearly 30 years (1993) the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played in one of ESPN’s prestigious primetime slots.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 63rd Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played Tuesday, December 28 at 6:45 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. This marks the first time in nearly 30 years (1993) the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played in one of ESPN’s prestigious primetime slots. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s history of delivering exciting games and excellent television viewership created the opportunity for this marquee game date and time.

“Playing in primetime is a terrific opportunity for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to a large primetime national audience,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is thrilled to play our game in this highly coveted television window as part of ESPN’s bowl game lineup.”

About the AutoZone Liberty Bowl:

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl was founded in 1959, making it the seventh oldest bowl game in America.

63 different universities have participated in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s 63-year history has featured many of college football’s most outstanding coaches and players: Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier, Urban Meyer, Dan Mullen, Kirby Smart, Mike Gundy and Heisman Trophy winners Ernie Davis, Terry Baker, Doug Flutie and Bo Jackson. As well as recent star players such as A. J. Green, Dak Prescott, Anthony Miller, Drew Lock and Navy MVP QB Malcolm Perry.

Tickets for the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl are available by calling the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at (901) 795-7700 or go to www.ticketmaster.com.