65th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl set for Dec. 29, 2023, will be televised on ESPN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 65th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl is set for 2023. The big game will be played at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday, Dec. 29 and televised on ESPN.

This is the 20th consecutive year that AutoZone is the title sponsor for the game, which organizers said is the seventh oldest bowl game in America.

“December 29th at 2:30 p.m. is a great date and time for fans to attend the game and for those around the world who will be watching on ESPN,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, in a news release. “The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is proud to be part of ESPN’s bowl lineup on a day that kicks off a huge weekend of football. The December 29th date provides the AutoZone Liberty Bowl a terrific opportunity to showcase two outstanding universities from the SEC and Big 12, the Memphis community and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl began in 1959, and 64 different universities have taken part of the years.

For more information about the AutoZone Liberty Bowl or to order tickets, call the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at 901-795-7700 or visit online at www.AutoZoneLibertyBowl.org.