901 FC sets the standard for safely hosting fans at sporting events amid COVID-19

On July 25th, our back to normal is having professional sports back in Memphis again.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You may have forgotten what gameday sounds like.

It sounds like drums, it sounds like horns; it sounds like excitement.

It sure looks different. Okay, a lot different.

But there are still fans, there is still a guitar smash, and you better believe there is still soccer.

"People don't realize how much it affects you until something you've done every week almost, that we've done since this team has been here, and you take it take it away and you're like, UGH," 901 FC season ticket holder Matt Sorg said.

There have been plenty of those UGH moments in 2020.

Some may even have that reaction to mask requirements, to temperature checks and other new safety protocols at AutoZone Park.

"They have done an over-abundance of caution tonight," Sorg said through his mask. "You can go to restaurants that don't even do six feet [of social distancing]. They made us do 12."

A small price to pay for having sports again.

"We're thrilled," Sorg said. "To season ticket holders, the guys like us, this is a home away from home. We're just thrilled to be home."

"Today is the starting point for sports to come back," 901 FC president Craig Unger said. "It's the starting point. And with cooperation with the fans, everybody who comes in here knows that the masks are important, follow the protocols, it's going to lead to bigger and better things. Life is going to come more and more back to normal everyday."