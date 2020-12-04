Arlington High School alum Caitlyn Wilson commits to Cincinnati Women's Basketball

Cincinnati plays in the American Athletic Conference with Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Caitlyn Wilson says she's 110% committed; to both Cincinnati, and overcoming anything that prevents her from getting there.

Wilson impressed early in high school, but multiple knee injuries hampered her recruitment out of Arlington High School.

"I tore my knee in 11th grade," Wilson said. "I tore my other knee my senior year."

While some of her teammates including Memphis freshmen Lanetta and Lanyce Williams moved on to Division 1 programs, Wilson went the JUCO route at Chipola College in Florida.

"It was kind of hard," she said. "It was just another obstacle for me to overcome."

The Bearcats offered after Wilson's freshman season, where she averaged 14 points per game. While the COVID-19 outbreak prevented her from taking an official visit to Cincinnati, it did not take long for the 6-foot wing to realize Cincinnati was the clear choice.

"They made me feel comfortable," Wilson said. "It was nice to know they care about my well being too, instead of just my talent."

Cincinnati plays in the American Athletic Conference with Memphis. Wilson said she has already spoken with the Williams sisters about the chance to play one another in the years ahead.

Was there smack talk?

"Oh I don't do smack talk," Wilson said with a smirk. "They already know what is going to happen."