Arlington girls basketball team's fate in the state tournament now in the hands of the court

The team is facing disciplinary action from TSSAA after a fan punched an opposing coach.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Arlington High School girls' basketball team was back on the hardwood after a post-game brawl almost eliminated them from the season. The team is facing disciplinary action from the TSSAA after Coach Ashley Shields' son allegedly knocked down and punched Dyer County girls' basketball Coach Derek McCord after Tuesday's game.

The Tigers beat the Collierville Dragons Monday night giving them a chance for a state championship pending Tuesday's court hearing. Alisha Boutain, a parent of a freshman on Arlington's girls' basketball team, said she is devastated the girls are taking the heat from the TSSAA.

"This time last year their game was taken away from them. They made it all the way to state and because of Covid they got knocked out again," Boutain said. "It’s like deja vu all over again, but for different circumstances."

The team could face penalties next season, too. Parents of the players are arguing the punishment is too harsh since none of them were involved.

"The girls are very strong, they’ve been very strong," Boutain said. "They’re showing a lot of tenacity and so I think they’re going to learn a lot from what’s going on these past couple of days."

Arlington girls basketball will play Collierville tonight. Coach Ashley Shields is expected to coach.



The team was granted an injunction pending the TSSAA investigation.



Coach Shields' son reportedly punched the Dyer County coach following Tuesday's game. @LocalMemphis — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) March 8, 2021

Lady Dragons lose in a heartbreaker, 43-47. Arlington advances to the AAA Girls State Tournament. pic.twitter.com/0L69VuiNMJ — Collierville Schools (@cville_schools) March 9, 2021

Boutain said Coach Shields is handling the situation well, despite her son facing a simple assault charge from the altercation.

"I think she’s doing the very best she can in this situation," Boutain said. "She’s a phenomenal woman."

While the fans are considered a part of the team, many believe the team should not be punished for an individual's actions.