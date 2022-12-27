AutoZone Liberty Bowl says they will continue despite water issues; will provide 400+ porta-potties

The Liberty Bowl said in a statement they are working closely with the City of Memphis and MLGW to continue the game as normal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The AutoZone Liberty Bowl announced Tuesday night they will continue the game as expected Wednesday, December 27, with fans.

A representative for the game said fans should expect no changes to stadium seating, but more than 400 porta-johns will be placed in front of existing restrooms, and 80 hand sanitizer pumps will be placed for fans near restroom areas.

All stadium concessions will remain fully operational, and tailgating at Tiger Lane will be accessible.

Fans and city leaders raised concerns earlier this week that the game would not be able to continue after it was reported the stadium lost water pressure due to winter weather throughout Memphis Christmas weekend.