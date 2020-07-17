AutoZone Park reopening plan approved by Shelby County Health Department, paving way for fans to attend Memphis 901 FC soccer matches

Limited number of fans allowed for Memphis 901 FC soccer matches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has approved the COVID-19 reopening plan for AutoZone Park.

AutoZone Park is now scheduled to reopen, with the intention to host fans, beginning with Memphis 901 FC’s match on July 25 against Charlotte.

This match will be the first professional sporting event in Memphis since the sporting world halted in mid-March. AutoZone Park’s last event was a Memphis 901 FC match on March 7. The team’s season was suspended due to COVID-19 five days later.

Among the health and safety protocols in the approved plan, seating groups will be spaced 12 feet apart throughout the facility and masks will be required.

A seating group is considered any ticket(s) that were purchased together. For example, a Season Ticket Member that has four seats, would be a “seating group” and would be spaced twelve feet from any other group.

“We appreciate the assistance from the Health Department, the City Administration and the medical experts we consulted for their continued feedback and assistance in putting together this plan,” said Memphis 901 FC President Craig Unger. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to AutoZone Park in the safest way possible.”

In addition to the twelve-foot socially distanced seating and mandatory masks, additional protocols in the plan include:

Health and temperature screenings upon entry.

Bags will not be permitted (small clutch purse and clear bags allowed).

Use of digital tickets.

Limited concessions and cashless transactions.

In-seat ordering and delivery.

Zoned stadium with assigned entry gates.

Staggered entry and exit times.

“We recognize that the fan experience will be dramatically different for the foreseeable future and appreciate the cooperation of our fans in implementing these protocols to make their and their fellow fan’s experience as safe as possible,” added Unger.

The reduced capacity of AutoZone Park will likely result in approximately one thousand tickets being issued per match. Season Ticket Members will receive first opportunity to claim available seats.