Bartlett High cross country runner suffers heart attack after race in Florida

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for medical expenses.
Credit: Bartlett City Schools
Gabe Higginbottom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett High School student athlete is recovering after suffering a heart attack during a cross country meet in Florida.

According to the Bartlett High School Boys Cross Country booster club, 17-year-old Gabe Higginbottom had a heart attack after a cross country race in Pensacola on Sept. 10, 2022. They said he was taken to one hospital there before being transferred to a hospital in Gainsville by helicopter, where doctors found his right artery was blocked and two other blood clots. They said Higginbottom underwent surgery and is recovering in the hospital in Florida.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Higginbottom’s family with medical bills.

In a post to Facebook, Bartlett City Schools said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with this young man and his family.”

Posted by Bartlett City Schools on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

