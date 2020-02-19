BIG3 to launch 4th season at FedExForum June 20

(FEDEXFORUM NEWS RELEASE) – The BIG3, creator of FIREBALL3 and premier global FIREBALL3 league, announced today that they will launch their fourth season ...

(FEDEXFORUM NEWS RELEASE) – The BIG3, creator of FIREBALL3 and premier global FIREBALL3 league, announced today that they will launch their fourth season at FedExForum on Saturday, June 20. Games will take place every Saturday all summer long leading to the BIG3 Championship Game on Saturday, August 29.

“All of the cities we’re visiting this season are known tohave some of the most passionate and knowledgeable sports fans in the world,and we can’t wait to bring them the BIG3,” said league co-founder Ice Cube.“Whether we’ve visited a city before or if it’s our first time in town, thisyear fans in the arena will be treated to something special with BIG3 games,featuring our new one-on-one Bring the Fire rule and entertainment acts everyweekend.”

The BIG3 will play only in one city on Saturdays to createfestivals in each market, a new feature this season that comes following thesuccess and thrill of BIG3 Ballout in Dallas last year. Festivals will includesix games in one venue, musical entertainment and performances and YOUNG3clinics in the community throughout the weekend.

“We’re pumped to bring the BIG3 to new cities and venues for our millions of fans across the country to enjoy,” said BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz.“ Each city we visit on Saturdays will be treated to the hard-nosed, fast-paced on-court action of the BIG3, along with performances from various world class entertainers and YOUNG3 clinics for kids in each neighborhood throughout the weekend.”

This announcement comes after the recognition of thecreation and official introduction of the new global sport FIREBALL3 and aseries of additional enhancements for the league revealed earlier this yearthat include: lowering the minimum age to qualify for the athletes from 27 to22 to continue to increase competitiveness; a new “Bring the Fire” rule thatallows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one with thevictor winning the call; no longer requiring professional basketball experienceand encouraging the best athletes in the world to tryout.

An announcement with on sale information will be released shortly. For more information, visit FedExForum.com, like FedExForum on Facebook or follow @FedExForum on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BIG3: