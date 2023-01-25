Briarcrest Christian School mourns death of beloved Varsity volleyball coach

The school announced Wednesday the death of Coach Carrie Yerty, who had recently retired after coaching at the school since 2016.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Briarcrest Christian School is mourning the death of beloved varsity volleyball coach Carrie Yerty.

The school announced Wednesday the death of Yerty, who had recently retired after coaching at the school since 2016. A cause of death has not been released.

The school said during her time at Briarcest, Coach Yerty oversaw the State Championship winning team for 2018, 2019, and 2020, “becoming the only coach in Briarcrest school history to claim a State Championship three-peat.” She had a 92% winning record.

The school said Coach Yerty was recognized as Coach of the Year by both the Daily Memphian and Commercial Appeal in 2018, 2019, and 2020, and her 2018 team ranked as high as 5th in the nation by Prep Volleyball. The team was named Team of the Year by the Commercial Appeal in 2019.

Yerty coached 11 Under Armour All-Americans and had nine student athletes continue to college on volleyball scholarships during her years at BCS.

Known as “Coach C,” Briarcrest said Yerty also served as the school’s Elementary School Athletic Director and was honored with the Dr. Clair E. Cox Award for Teacher Excellence in 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Carrie’s passing. Carrie has impacted the lives of countless young women. Her desire to share the Gospel was evident in her daily walk and courageous spirit,” said Caron Swatley, President, Briarcrest Christian School, in a news release. “Carrie’s legacy will remain in the hearts of our school community and in the athletic history of Briarcrest Christian School.”

Coach Yerty leaves behind her husband, Lee and her three sons, Wesley, Jace and Cade, as well as her parents, Mr. and Mrs. CR Couturier, of Gig Harbor, Washington.