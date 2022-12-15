Briarcrest announces football coach Brian Stewart will not be returning to the team

Stewart, who's been at the helm of Briarcrest's program since 2014, guided them to a 66-36 overall record and advanced to the state playoffs every year except 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head coach of Briarcrest Christian School will not be returning to the team after Christmas break, the school announced Thursday.

Brian Stewart, who coached the team and was the high school's Dean of Students since 2014, led the team to a 66-36 overall record and made the state playoffs every year except 2020. The team had a 5-6 record in 2022, his only losing season.

"Brian Stewart will not be returning to Briarcrest," the school said in a statement." A search to fill this position will begin immediately. We appreciate his years of service."