Memphis top basketball talent adds Texas to college offers

Chandler Jackson now has 15 offers on the table for college as he heads into his senior season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Chandler Jackson, one of Memphis' top high school basketball talents, is headed into his final year at Christian Brothers High School.

"Feels like I was just a freshman coming in, getting to know the team and everything, getting to know the coaches," said Jackson.

He said it also seems like not too long ago, getting college offers was just a dream.

Jackson added, "Some people were saying you might not get any until your senior year, and I was like, ok cool."

But they were wrong. Jackson received his first offer from Ole Miss before the start of his sophomore season.

Now he has 15 and counting.

Congratulations to 2022, Chandler Jackson, who picks up his 15th offer - this time another ACC offer from the seminoles of Florida State!! #NewBlood 🍢 #GoBrothers pic.twitter.com/7Yrceif8r6 — CBHS Basketball 🏀 (@CBHSbasketball) June 1, 2021

The four-star combo guard averages 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists a game.

He's shooting 56 percent from the field and 48 percent from beyond the arc

But he is pushing for higher stats in his senior season.

"This season, I will be shooting more, just expanding my game to so people what I can do," said Jackson.

He said before he can focus on his college career.

"My main goal is a state championship."