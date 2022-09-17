Here are the changes made to the Liberty Bowl Stadium ahead of the season

Ticketing and parking passes are all digital this year. Attendees are encouraged to have both of these files downloaded to their phones before arriving to games.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The stadium formerly known as just the "Liberty Bowl" has undergone recent renovations.

These renovations aim to offer teams and fans alike a "higher quality game experience." Simmons Bank received naming rights to the stadium and now have upgraded the space as a few key changes are implemented before the game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

For starters, ticketing and parking passes are all digital this year at the "Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium." Attendees are encouraged to have both tickets and parking passes downloaded to their phones before arriving to games.

Fans will also be passing through metal detectors as added security as they enter the stadium.

Chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank, George Markris, is now hoping Simmons makes a good first impression as a bank entering the Memphis market.

Makris said he wants the UofM to be able to compete in a stadium that will "wow" everyone in attendance.

"I think the ultimate result is that we want the University of Memphis to be able to compete with any other university across the country with regard to the ability to raise money and the ability to compete from a state of the art facility," Simmons said.

On Friday, Mayor Jim Strickland signed an official proclamation honoring the start of the Tiger Football season. "Memphis Tigers Football Day" is now how city officials will refer to Sept. 16.

The proclamation refers to the Tigers as a highly successful football team that represents Memphis locally, regionally and nationally. It also describes current head coach Ryan Silverfield as "an influential leader and developer of student-athletes and embodies the spirit of the city of Memphis."