Christian Brothers HS basketball ready to reload after state championship

The Purple Wave return to the hardwood after their first state championship since 1987.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — High School basketball returns this week and the defending champs are ready for another run. Christian Brothers won a state championship last year, their first since 1987 and hope to reload with a new roster.

The Purple Wave was more like a tidal wave last season, perfect 28-0 and Tennessee state champions in Division II AA.

"I don’t think it’s possible to have a better year than we had last year, unless we just blow everybody out. It was just a great group of guys. The guys we have returning practiced against them everyday," said Bubba Luckett, head coach for Christian Brothers.

The Brothers lost five of their top six hoopers from last season, but seniors like Drew Petro have been watching and waiting for their own opportunity to leave their mark.

"It means a lot because as a freshman, I always looked up to the older guy and I really wanted to play on the varsity level one day, and now I’m finally here," Petro said. "I think the seniors before us really set a good example of what we need to do if we want to repeat and have a good season like that again."

Coach Luckett agrees. The culture of excellence has been established, not just last year, but within the 24 seasons of 20-plus win Purple Wave basketball.

"The good thing is these guys saw what it takes to be successful. Great practices, good defense, doing the little things right," Luckett said. "We have a target on our back. Everybody is gonna want to knock us off. Every game we play, we can’t have any hiccups."

Last season's banner is great, but this squad knows they haven’t won anything, yet.