Garner-Webb forward Alasia Smith added to the Memphis' women's basketball team by Coach Simmons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Tennessee native has been added to the University of Memphis' women's basketball team by head coach Alex Simmons.

Alasia Smith is a 5-10 forward from Johnson City, Tenn. who will be joining the Tigers for the upcoming season after three seasons with the Runnin' Bulldogs at Gardner-Webb University (GWU).

Smith was named the first ever "Big South Defensive Player of the Year" at GWU. She was part of the 2022-23 team that finished with a 29-5 overall record. This included a perfect 18-0 mark in Big South play in the regular season.

Simmons herself spent five seasons at Gardner-Webb, amassing a 90-59 record. She was last season's "Big South Coach of the Year."

“Alasia is a true Tennessee native and comes from a strong family pedigree,” Simmons said. “She has an unmatched motor and versatility that is extremely rare and is a huge addition for us. I’ve known Alasia a very long time and her will to win and ability to lead a team on the court is something that sets her apart.”

Ki’Ari Cain and Layken Cox are two GWU teammates that will join Smith with the Tigers.

Smith ranked third on the Runnin' Bulldogs in scoring average last season and surpassed 1,000 career points after averaging around 13.5 points per game. She was also second on the Bulldogs in rebounding and led the team with 37 blocks this past season.