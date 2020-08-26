Next two Collierville High School varsity football games suspended after two cases of COVID-19 tied to team

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Schools is suspending the next two varsity football games after two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The district says the cases are “specific to the high school varsity football team.” Because of the cases, the district has suspended the games against Milan and Munford.
In a letter to parents, school leaders say those who were in close contact with the cases have been notified and told to quarantine for 14 days “from their last contact with the individuals.” They will not be allowed to return to school until that period is done.
The following statement was sent to Local 24 News: "Administration has received notification of (2) confirmed cases of COVID-19; both cases are specific to our high school varsity football team. Our top priorities are safety, communication, and innovation for this school year. That being said, we have suspended the next two varsity football games against Milan on 8/28 and Munford on 9/4. COVID-19 communication has been shared directly with students and families."