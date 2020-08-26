Next two Collierville High School varsity football games suspended after two cases of COVID-19 tied to team

The district says the cases are “specific to the high school varsity football team.”

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Schools is suspending the next two varsity football games after two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The district says the cases are “specific to the high school varsity football team.” Because of the cases, the district has suspended the games against Milan and Munford.

In a letter to parents, school leaders say those who were in close contact with the cases have been notified and told to quarantine for 14 days “from their last contact with the individuals.” They will not be allowed to return to school until that period is done.