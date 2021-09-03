Collierville to host WNIT 2021 Women's National Invitation Tournament basketball games

Two semifinal games will be March 26; championship is March 28. These are in addition to earlier round games beginning March 19 at My Town Movers Fieldhouse at CHS.

COLLIERVILLE, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM WOMEN'S NATIONAL INVITATION TOURNAMENT

Tournament officials announced Tuesday the semifinal and championship games of the 2021 Postseason WNIT will be held in Memphis, TN, at the same location in suburban Collierville that is hosting one of the event’s four regionals.

The two semifinal games will be played March 26, with the championship game set for March 28. The semifinals are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET, with the championship tipping off at 2 p.m. ET. All games will be streamed by FloHoops, available here: https://bit.ly/3sJSgny.

The winners of the other three regionals (Rockford, IL; Charlotte, NC and Fort Worth, TX) will travel directly from their locations to Collierville. The My Town Movers Fieldhouse is located about 30 miles east of downtown Memphis on the campus of Collierville High School, the largest in the state, featuring a game court, two practice courts and multiple locker and meeting rooms.

The 2021 event has updated information about team guests to be allowed at each regional — at Fort Worth and Memphis, 100 guests per team can attend, with 50 per team at Rockford. At Charlotte, the number will be no fewer than 50 guests per team. Tickets will not be available to purchase for the general public.

“We are honored to team with Triple Crown Sports and the Memphis Sports Council to bring the final four and WNIT national championship to the Mid-South,” said Jeff Curtis, Collierville school district athletic director. “Memphis is one of the best basketball cities in the country and full of attractions. We feel that our suburban community of Collierville can assist with a great venue, America’s best town square, and a must-visit outdoor mall that will make for an overall enjoyable experience for attendees from all four region sites.”

“We’re proud to have partnered with Triple Crown Sports and Collierville Schools to bring the WNIT Championship to the Mid-South,” said JJ Greer, sales manager with the Memphis Sports Council. “When the WNIT presented the new format of the tournament, we knew that My Town Movers Fieldhouse paired with Jeff Curtis and his staff would be the perfect combination in executing a tremendous tournament. Elite level collegiate basketball in late March is a Memphis area staple and we’re honored to continue the tradition.”

"We're excited to welcome players, coaches, family and friends to the Collierville community. The venue is a state-of-the-art, beautiful facility that everyone will enjoy along with all the other great amenities our Town has to offer," - Mayor Stan Joyner.



Welcome, @WomensNIT! https://t.co/cLXfDM5sid — Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) March 9, 2021

The 2021 tournament will feature 32 teams to be selected March 15, after the NCAA Tournament brackets are announced. There will be eight teams at each of the four WNIT regional sites; Round 1 play is March 19, and the Round 2 winners and consolation bracket games at each regional are on March 20.

Round 3 games (the regional finals and consolation finals) are set for March 22. The WNIT will facilitate COVID testing for teams and staff throughout the event and follow local health and safety protocols.

“We love that this will be such a central location for our teams. Crowning a WNIT champion in a basketball town will be a great finish for this season,” said Renee Carlson, executive director of the WNIT. “We’re excited to work with the Memphis and Collierville staffs on a fantastic finale.”

Follow the course of the 2021 Postseason WNIT at www.womensnit.com and on Twitter @WomensNIT.