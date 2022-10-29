Craigmont High standout explains how his community fuels him on the field

Marcus Randolph plays on all sides of the ball, offense, defense, and special teams. He said his hope to leave a legacy is why he's so driven.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marcus Randolph's football career started because of his family, but it continued for his community.

“He’s a hard worker, he’s high-spirited, to say the least,” said Cecil Vanhooks.

By he, Craigmont head football coach Cecil Vanhooks meant athlete Marcus Randolph.

Randolph said his ability to be high in spirit comes from the two people who fuel him on the field the most.

“My uncle and my grandmother were just upbringing people. They never spoke negativity and I never heard anything negative about them they just inspire me to keep on playing positively and just keep on going,” said Randolph.

And Randolph takes the phrase, keep on going, literally.

Playing on every side of the ball, offense, defense, and even special teams for the Craigmont Chiefs.

“I keep on playing for not just myself or just to get out of a bad neighborhood or anything like that but because you know I realized the dream and the goal is bigger than me, I want everyone that comes through Craigmont to succeed,” said Randolph.

Leaving all out there on the field here in his senior year.

“You can't take your emotions out on a lot of things and football is one of those things that allow me to calm myself down, my emotions at least,” said Randolph.

As a cornerback, running back, and strong safety, Randolph has helped the Chiefs to dominate the season in class 4a, something he said after a few losing seasons took hard work and dedication striving to leave a legacy.

“To look back and be a senior and say that we changed the culture. When I first came here we were 2 and 8, you know, backward records. Last year we came up 4 and 6, this year we just brought it all together,” said Randolph.