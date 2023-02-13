DeAndre Williams named as 'Player of the Week' by AAC for the second time

On the season Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams has been named the American Athletic Conference (AAC) "Player of the Week" after a pair of big efforts in wins over South Florida and Temple last week.

It marks Williams' second-career Player of the Week recognition from the conference and the eighth of the season for the Tigers.

Williams averaged 26.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33.2 minutes per game against the Bulls and Owls.

He opened the week by dropping 26 points and five boards on 8-13 shooting from the floor in 29 minutes in a 99-81 victory at USF. He also matched his career high with a 10-for-10 night at the free throw line.

In Sunday's 86-77 win over Temple, he reeled in his eighth double-double of the season with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

The Houston, Texas native also added six dimes and shot 11-18 from the field in 37 minutes.

On the season he's averaging 17.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor.

Memphis (19-6, 9-3 AAC) is back in action Thursday night at home against UCF at 7 p.m. for the Coaching for Literacy Game sponsored by International Paper.