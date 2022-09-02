East High School fined, stripped of titles over James Wiseman recruiting violation

TSSAA issued penalties to Memphis-Shelby County Schools. They claim Penny Hardaway's recruitment of James Wiseman violated league recruiting rules.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MSCS is weighing their options after the TSSAA issued penalties for alleged recruitment violations during Penny Hardaway's tenure as head coach of East T-STEM High School's basketball team.

TSSAA has erased all postseason wins from games where East-alum James Wiseman played.

TSSAA claims Wiseman competed as an ineligible student-athlete and asks that all awards, trophies and money earned during the 2018 and 2019 postseason tournaments be returned.

The school will also be fined $100 for each of the games Wiseman played in. All together, MSCS must pay nearly $15,000.

Both seasons with Wiseman on the roster, the East Mustangs made it to the championship game; winning in 2018.

In a statement by MSCS Friday, September 2, the district expressed concerns for how these penalties might affect the morale of current student-athletes.