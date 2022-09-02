x
East High School fined, stripped of titles over James Wiseman recruiting violation

TSSAA issued penalties to Memphis-Shelby County Schools. They claim Penny Hardaway's recruitment of James Wiseman violated league recruiting rules.
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, left, talks to center James Wiseman during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Oregon won 82-74. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MSCS is weighing their options after the TSSAA issued penalties for alleged recruitment violations during Penny Hardaway's tenure as head coach of East T-STEM High School's basketball team.

TSSAA has erased all postseason wins from games where East-alum James Wiseman played.

TSSAA claims Wiseman competed as an ineligible student-athlete and asks that all awards, trophies and money earned during the 2018 and 2019 postseason tournaments be returned. 

The school will also be fined $100 for each of the games Wiseman played in. All together, MSCS must pay nearly $15,000.

Both seasons with Wiseman on the roster, the East Mustangs made it to the championship game; winning in 2018. 

In a statement by MSCS Friday, September 2, the district expressed concerns for how these penalties might affect the morale of current student-athletes.

MSCS says they're reviewing all available options, including appealing the sanctions.

