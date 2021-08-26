Memphis commit Emoni Bates' decision benefits college basketball

Over an Oregon offer and the opportunity to play for the NBA G-League Emoni Bates chooses Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Geoff and Jeffery, it is a new day in the city of Memphis,” said one Memphis Tiger fan.

Ranked number three in the ESPN top 100 of the class of 2021, Memphis commit Emoni Bates is the gift that keeps on giving.

“I am completely blown away at Penny Hardaway's ability to not only put together this team but this coaching staff. Good gracious!” said a Memphis fan.

Fans across the country called in to the Geoff Calkins Show on 92.9FM ESPN Sports Radio to express their excitement.

However, the off-season didn’t start that way.

“There were concerns that after three years if he doesn’t make the NCAA tournament, that’s not what people expected,” said Calkins.

After winning the N-I-T championship in 2020, four top players, including two starters jumped ship.

A ship that, just when fans thought it was sinking, Coach Penny Hardaway added Larry Brown and Rasheed Wallace to the coaching staff.

In addition, to the five-star Memphis commit Jalen Duren, and a returning veteran core, Penny picked up Emoni Bates over Oregon and the NBA G-league.

“This team is very clearly in the conversation for a final four and the conversation for a national championship,” said Calkins.

Despite the possibility of season challenges.

“There’s a little thing coming from the NCAA," said a call-in fan.

“The fear of NCAA sanctions wasn’t a factor, it didn’t prove to be a factor,” Calkins added.

The impact of Emoni’s decision affects not just the city of Memphis but college basketball as a whole, thanks to name, image, and likeness.

“The fact that you can become a rich man playing for Memphis, just like you could playing for the G-league,” said Calkins.

Bates’s choice encourages future top-ranked players across the country, showing them, not only can you play for a national championship but make pro money while doing it.