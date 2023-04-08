ESPN insider: Adams likely out during postseason, Grizz signing Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Steven Adams of the Grizzlies will probably miss the postseason due to an injured right knee, and the team is signing a forward to "fortify the front line now," according to NBA insider for ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Grizzlies are signing two-way rookie forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. on a four-year $7 million contract, according to Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski said this information comes from Lofton's agent Mike George. Lofton was the G League's "Rookie of the Year."
The Grizzlies are also waiving guard Kennedy Chandler, according to Wojnarowski. Chandler was on a long-term deal and will receive "strong interest" on league's waivers and open market, Wojnarowski said.
On Jan. 22, Adams sprained his posterior cruciate ligament toward the end of a game against the Phoenix Suns. On March 8, Adams received a stem cell injection and was ruled out for the rest of the normal season.