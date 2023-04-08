ESPN insider: Adams likely out during postseason, Grizz signing Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Lofton Jr. is a two-way forward that was the G League's "Rookie of the Year."

Steven Adams of the Grizzlies will probably miss the postseason due to an injured right knee, and the team is signing a forward to "fortify the front line now," according to NBA insider for ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Grizzlies are signing two-way rookie forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. on a four-year $7 million contract, according to Wojnarowski.

Lofton was the G League's "Rookie of the Year."

The Grizzlies are also waiving guard Kennedy Chandler, according to Wojnarowski. Chandler was on a long-term deal and will receive "strong interest" on league's waivers and open market, Wojnarowski said.