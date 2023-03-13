ESPN reports Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida

The report states there remains no timetable for his return to active play.

FLORIDA, USA — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program located in the state of Florida and there is still no timetable for his return to the Grizzlies, according to ESPN reporters Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon.

Taylor Jenkins told reporters last week that the team had spoken to Ja Morant about his conduct before he flashed what appeared to be a gun in a nightclub on his Instagram Live March 4.

"We have had conversations in the past trying to guide him and help him continue to evolve as a person and as a player," Jenkins said of discussions prior to the March 4 incident. "Obviously this came to a head the other day. It put this process into action."

The Grizzlies announced March 8 that Morant would be away from the team for at least four more games. The earliest possible game Morant could return is Friday, March 17 in San Antonio.

"The hope was that this would have never happened, and everything was as good as it should be," Jenkins added. "But there have been dialogues about what he's got to do better and this just came to a head then."

Glendale, Colorado Police closed their investigation last week, stating that there was not enough available evidence to pursue charges against Morant. An NBA investigation is still ongoing.

Jenkins also revealed that the Grizzlies have given Ja Morant "steps that have to be met" both personally and professionally before returning to the team.