Everyday Sports Memphis Edition: Week 3

Send us a clip of your everyday sports and we will include it in next week's Everyday Sportscast.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In the absence of sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, Local 24 sports reporter Clayton Collier brings us the best in everyday sports from around Memphis.

This week, viewers sent in a Rube Goldberg contraption, feline figure skating, championship neighborhood bicycling and much more!

Send us a clip of your everyday sports and we will include it in next week's Everyday Sportscast.