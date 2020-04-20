Everyday Sports: Memphis Edition Week 5

Send us a clip of your everyday sports and we will include it in next week's Everyday Sportscast.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the absence of sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Local 24 sports reporter Clayton Collier brings us the best in everyday sports from around Memphis. This week, we highlight trick basketball shots, weighted push-ups and more!

Send us a clip of your everyday sports and we will include it in next week's Everyday Sportscast.