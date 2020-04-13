Everyday Sports: MUS Edition Week 4

Send us a clip of your everyday sports and we will include it in next week's Everyday Sportscast.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the absence of sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Local 24 sports reporter Clayton Collier brings us the best in everyday sports from around Memphis. This week, student athletes from MUS sent clips of their unique quarantine workouts, including puppy bicep curls, luchador squats, back flip push-ups and more!

