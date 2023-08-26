'Work paying off' | Fairley High football team preps for rest of season

The players are experienced, and after a second round exit in last season's playoffs, they look to pick up where they left off.

Fairly High School ended last season with a record of 11 and one, playing with a young core of players. Now the players are experienced, and after a second round exit in last season's playoffs, they look to pick up where they left off.

"Those kids are ready to take the step past the 10 and 0 season," head coach Fred Copeland said.

The Bulldogs absolutely dominated St. George's 46 to nothing in their first game this season.

Obviously, multiple players deserve credit for the win but fifteen-year-old quarterback Andrew Johnson sure had a game.

He went six of nine for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.

The second year quarterback earned the trust of coach Coleman last season. The sophomore now has an 11 and one record under center.

Johnson says he gets a lot of support from the older players on the team.

"They love me like a brother their mom made, and I love them right back," Johnson said. "Its just a family bond."

Johnson's favorite target, senior wide receiver Jacquan Davis, is also lighting it up on the field.

Davis was a finalist for the 2022 "Tennessee Mr. Football Award" and anyone who knows football can see why.

"It feels good to make it look easy but the whole time the work just paying off," Davis said. "I've been working since little league."

This season marks coach Coleman's fourth year at the helm.

The Florida native says he is proud of the progress his team is making and proud to coach the Fairley Bulldogs.

Despite a 20 and four record through the last two seasons, coach Copeland says his job is far from finished.