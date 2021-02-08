"The best tournament in the world is right here in Memphis": what executive director Darrell Smith says you can expect at TPC Southwind

The best golfers in the world are in Memphis to compete in the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID restrictions are reduced this year, on August 5th TPC Southwind will sound a lot like years past, pre-pandemic.

The World Golf Championships Fedex St. Jude Invitational tees off Monday, August 2, with practice rounds closed to the public

“To have the ability to have the event and have fans back onsite is extremely exciting,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith.

The world's No. 1 world Jon Rahm won't be in attendance.

However, five of the top six golfers including, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, and defending champion Justin Thomas will all be in attendance.

“You can brag about the fact that you have 48 of the top 50. There are not too many tournaments in the world that can say that,” said Smith.

For the third year, Memphis has been able to host the WGC.

According to Smith, not every PGA Tour member can compete in the event.

The tournament executive director explained that every golfer has to be in the top 50 globally, win top golfing events with a certain strength of field rating, and also compete in events comparable to the Presidents Cup and Riders Cup.

“Well it’s definitely biggest tournament across the world that you’re going to see and it’s going to be here in Memphis, Tennessee,” said Smith.

Along with a good show, Smith said Memphis-themed favorites will line the entire course for fans to enjoy.

“No food shortages as well and I have to close of course with the pit our celebration of the great Memphis barbeque,” said Smith.