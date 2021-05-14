x
Football + Golf = Footgolf! The American Footgolf League Championship hits Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You've heard of football. You've heard of golf. But what about "footgolf?"

It's exactly what you think it is. 

Friday, several of the best players from around the country enjoyed this beautiful Memphis weather for the American Footgolf League Championship.

Some of the players traveled from as far as California and New Jersey.

There was of course some barbecue on hand and some bonding between teams during the tournament.

The team that wins gets a minimum $2500 cash prize and a championship belt. They also get 250 points for world, region, and national leagues.

🌏⚽⛳THE FIFG 500s 🌏⚽⛳ These are the updated FIFG 500 tournaments that will be played in the WORLD TOUR 2020/21...

Posted by Federation for International FootGolf on Friday, May 14, 2021

