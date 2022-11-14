Former Arlington High football player one of three killed in shooting on UVA campus

Former Arlington player Devin Chandler was identified as one of three players killed in a shooting on campus at University of Virginia in Charlottesville Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Arlington High School football player has been identified as one of three players killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville Sunday night.

The three student athletes killed were identified Monday as former Arlington Tiger Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina, and D'Sean Perry, a fourth-year player from Miami. Two others were hurt in the incident. The suspect, identified as UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones, was taken into custody Monday morning, police confirmed.

Investigators said the shooting took place on a charter bus at the Culbreth Garage on the University of Virginia campus. Law enforcement said the students were returning from a field trip when the suspect opened fire.

Devin Chandler played wide receiver and defensive back for the Arlington Tigers in the Memphis, Tennessee, suburb before transferring to William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina for his senior season.

Arlington Community Schools posted the following to its social media: "We’re heartbroken to learn about the death of a former Arlington High student and football player, Devin Chandler. He was tragically killed in the shooting last night at the University of Virginia. Although Devin did not graduate from AHS, having moved to North Carolina his senior year, we know his impact as a Tiger will live on with his Arlington teammates and those who knew him. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Chandler, who was originally from Virginia Beach, transferred to Hough High School for his senior year. A Twitter account representing Hough's football team posted about Chandler's death once it was confirmed. He started his college career as a wide receiver at Wisconsin before transferring to Virginia in 2022.

Chandler was first-team I-Meck Conference as a senior in 2019. He had 128 receptions for 2,391 yards with 33 touchdowns in high school.