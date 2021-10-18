Former Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins named assistant coach at LeMoyne-Owen College

“I am very excited to have Coach Lionel Hollins joining our staff here at LeMoyne-Owen College," said Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Bonzi Wells.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lionel Hollins is heading back into the basketball game in Memphis, to serve as assistant coach for the Magicians at LeMoyne-Owen College.

Hollins, who played for the NBA for several teams, and previously served as head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets and assistant coach for several other teams.

“I am very excited to have Coach Lionel Hollins joining our staff here at LeMoyne-Owen College. Coach Hollins‘ basketball experience and wisdom will play a pivotal part as we build a successful foundation for our men’s basketball program,” said Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Bonzi Wells, in a statement.