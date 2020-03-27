Former Memphis Tigers basketball player Will Coleman helping people with virtual workouts

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
Former University of Memphis basketball standout Will Coleman helped lead the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2011. Now he is helping Memphians stay fit with live virtual workouts during the coronavirus pandemic.
With gyms and fitness centers closed, most people no longer have access to workout equipment, so Coleman focuses on body weight training.
You can find him on Facebook at Will Christopher Coleman. He plans to have at least three training sessions per week on Facebook Live. The next one is Friday at noon.
