Former Memphis Tigers standout Joey Magnifico named head football coach of his high school alma mater, St. Benedict at Auburndale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM ST. BENEDICT AT AUBURNDALE

Magnifico Returns to the Nest

The St. Benedict Eagles are soaring high with the announcement of Joey Magnifico as Head Football Coach

St. Benedict Football MVP Joey Magnifico is returning to the Nest after a standout career at the University of Memphis to lead the Eagles football program as Head Coach.

During his time as a player at SBA he was named first team all-region and all-state, Commercial Appeal Best of Preps and played in the Liberty Bowl High School All-Star game. Despite that, he was a still walk-on at the University of Memphis, but Magnifico has never been one to shy away from hard work. Starting from the ground up, he quickly earned the respect of his coaches and teammates and built an impressive highlights reel, including playing in 53 games, 35 starts, 71 receptions with 12 touchdowns and the most receiving yards by a tight end in Memphis Tigers Football history.

All the while, the lessons Magnifico learned in the classrooms at Varnavas Drive set him up well for academic success, earning spots on the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, the Dean’s List and the Tiger 3.0 Club during his tenure at University of Memphis.

“I’m all in. And I’m asking the players and the families and the school to be all in too,” Magnifico stated at an impromptu introductory meeting Wednesday night with some of the current SBA football families. Magnifico plans to bring in some of his mentors to help him as he intensifies passion for Friday nights at SBA. Hard work – on the field, in the gym and in the classroom – as well as establishing that true Eagle family atmosphere are going to be the hallmarks of his program.

“The excitement is palpable,” Athletic Director Nate Weyant said, about Magnifico’s return. All in, indeed. Magnifico’s come home, and we think this next era of Eagles football is going to be all the more magnificent for it.