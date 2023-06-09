x
Local Sports

Multi-talented MUS star Mo Hampton Jr. transferring to University of Memphis for both football and baseball

Hampton Jr. won a national championship in 2019 at LSU before transferring to Samford University in Homewood, Alabama.
Credit: AP
Samford outfielder Maurice Hampton Jr. (2) runs to first during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mo Hampton Jr. isn't just returning to the city of Memphis, he's returning to football too. 

The former Memphis University School (MUS) multi-sport star has announced that he will be transferring to the University of Memphis to play both baseball and football at the U of M.

Hampton Jr. was a projected 1st-round MLB draft pick out of high school who opted to play both sports at Louisiana State University. 

He won a national championship in 2019 before transferring to Samford University in Homewood, Alabama.

It was there where he scaled down to just focusing on baseball. Now, Hampton Jr. sets his sights on joining both the football and basketball teams at U of M. 

This will make his first high-profile resurgence to football since 2020. 

