Former NFL player & Memphis native Stephen White dies at 48

TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL player and Memphis native Stephen White has died at the age of 48, ex-NFL player Shaun King announced in a tweet.
According to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, White said in April that he was checking into the Moffitt Cancer Center to treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.
"[White] always had an encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the Buccaneers," King said in his tweet.
White played at the University of Tennessee after graduating from Westwood High School in Memphis. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 1996.
The former Buccaneer played for Tampa Bay from 1996 to 2001 and finished his NFL career with the New York Jets. He also wrote about the sport for the blog SB Nation.
"My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten," Former NFL player Tyoka Jackson said in a tweet.