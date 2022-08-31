Former NFL player & Memphis native Stephen White dies at 48

White was reportedly checked into treatment for Chronic Lymphocyctic Leukemia in April.

TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL player and Memphis native Stephen White has died at the age of 48, ex-NFL player Shaun King announced in a tweet.

According to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, White said in April that he was checking into the Moffitt Cancer Center to treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

"[White] always had an encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the Buccaneers," King said in his tweet.

White played at the University of Tennessee after graduating from Westwood High School in Memphis. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 1996.

The former Buccaneer played for Tampa Bay from 1996 to 2001 and finished his NFL career with the New York Jets. He also wrote about the sport for the blog SB Nation.

Hi. Many of you know that I have been dealing with a cancer (CLL) diagnosis over the last 8 years. I am now at a point where I need to go through a bone marrow transplant. It is something I knew would eventually have to happen since 2017 and now that day is actually here. — Stephen White (@sgw94) April 6, 2022

"My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten," Former NFL player Tyoka Jackson said in a tweet.

Just heard my former teammate @sgw94 passed away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Always had am encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the @Buccaneers — shaun king (@realshaunking) August 31, 2022