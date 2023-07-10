Friday night football recap for Memphis area high schools: week 8

TENNESSEE, USA — The eighth football Friday night is in the books for high schools in Tennessee.
The Bartlett Panthers put up a fight, Memphis Business Academy crashed another homecoming and Central goes green — all on the eighth week of Friday night football.
Here are highlights from across the Memphis area and a scoreboard of the games to boot:
Game of the week: Bartlett vs. Germantown
The Red Devils hosted the Panthers in a 6a region 8 showdown.
In the first quarter Cordero Walker hit Trevon McGory for a 40-yard gain. Later in the drive, Moise Hernandez stepped up and drilled a 47-yard field to give the Red Devils a 3-0 lead.
Later, McKinney intercepts Walker on the 10-yard line and just made it in for the pick six.
In the second quarter, that heralded Germantown offense began to wake up. BJ Blake found some space and juked a panther out of his cleats on a 23-yard run.
A few plays later, the Walker McGory connection is real. Walker floats the ball in the air and McGory comes down with it, in traffic, for a 29-yard TD.
Germantown would go to win 44-20 and remain undefeated.
Scoreboard
Briarcrest 56, Woddale 20
Collierville 48, Cordova 14
Southwind 28, Overton 14
Melrose 45, Ridgeway 0
Covington 70, Liberty Magnet 12
Bluff City 0, Fairley 54
Brighton 20, Munford 55
Craigmont, Whitehaven 42
Arlington 7, Houston 48
KIPP Collegiate 14, White Station 28
Bolton 14, Millington 34
Kingsbury 0, Central 44
Middle College 41, Manassas 0