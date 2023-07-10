Friday night football recap for Memphis area high schools: week 8

The Bartlett Panthers put up a fight, Memphis Business Academy crashed another homecoming and Central goes green — all on the eighth week of Friday night football.

TENNESSEE, USA — The eighth football Friday night is in the books for high schools in Tennessee.

Game of the week: Bartlett vs. Germantown

The Red Devils hosted the Panthers in a 6a region 8 showdown.

In the first quarter Cordero Walker hit Trevon McGory for a 40-yard gain. Later in the drive, Moise Hernandez stepped up and drilled a 47-yard field to give the Red Devils a 3-0 lead.

Later, McKinney intercepts Walker on the 10-yard line and just made it in for the pick six.

In the second quarter, that heralded Germantown offense began to wake up. BJ Blake found some space and juked a panther out of his cleats on a 23-yard run.

A few plays later, the Walker McGory connection is real. Walker floats the ball in the air and McGory comes down with it, in traffic, for a 29-yard TD.

Germantown would go to win 44-20 and remain undefeated.

Scoreboard

Briarcrest 56, Woddale 20

Collierville 48, Cordova 14

Southwind 28, Overton 14

Melrose 45, Ridgeway 0

Covington 70, Liberty Magnet 12

Bluff City 0, Fairley 54

Brighton 20, Munford 55

Craigmont, Whitehaven 42

Arlington 7, Houston 48

KIPP Collegiate 14, White Station 28

Bolton 14, Millington 34

Kingsbury 0, Central 44