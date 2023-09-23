Friday night football recap for Tennessee high schools: Week 6

Houston hosted the Golden Wave, the Germantown Red Devils drew blood, FACS cruised to victory and Briarcrest frustrated Father Ryan High School.

TENNESSEE, USA — The sixth football Friday night is in the books for high schools in Tennessee.

Houston hosted the Golden Wave, the Germantown Red Devils drew blood, FACS cruised to victory and Briarcrest frustrated Father Ryan High.

Here are highlights from across the area and a scoreboard of select games:

Game of the week: Covington vs. Fairley

Coach Fred Copeland and the Fairley Bulldogs hosted the Covinton chargers for a little 2a vs 3a action. Down 0-7 Andrew Johnson handed off to Malik Mason and he took it to the house to cut the lead to one.

With two minutes left in the 1st, Johnson puts it where only Zerious Short can get it for a touchdown and the "catch of the week." Fairley lead 12-7 at this point.

Midway through the second quarter, Fairley botched a punt and Covington — with great field position — handed the ball off to Azarion Harris. Harris scored to pull the Chargers ahead 14-12.

Then, Fairley show why they are one of the most electric teams in the city. Johnson with a touch-pass gave it to Julian Porter on the end around, and he made about five charges miss before gliding into the endzone to pull the bulldogs ahead 19-12.

Fairley fought until the end, but the team ended up losing 42-48, falling to 4-2 on the season.

Scoreboard

Fairley 38, Covington 42

FACS 62, Harding 3

Collierville 7, Germantown 14

Houston 38, Tupelo 33