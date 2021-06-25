Gene Robinson is "Making the Right Call", helping young football hopefuls compete in front of college coaches

Germantown high head football coach Gene Robinson hosted his 8 annual football exposure camp for all ages to give them a chance to train with NFL players.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The requirements to attend the annual “Make the Right Call” football camp are simple.

“Dream big, start small,” said camp founder Gene Robinson.

As head coach for Germantown high and former UNC standout Robinson started the camp in 2013, attracting about 150 kids.

NFL star for the LA Chargers, Donte Vaughn, was one of them.

“Growing up, I didn’t have a solid figure where I could see, someone that was in the NFL,” said Vaughn.

That is, until his mom registered him for the camp 8 years ago.

“This camp teaches you a culture that no other camp can because it tells you, man, just keep going,” said Donte.

He said it's because he kept going his mom is watching him host the camp this year, attracting more than 500 kids to attend.

“The whole feeling of being able to give back and put a smile on the kids' face is unexplainable,” said Vaughn.

Similarly, it was the camps fifth annual event that attracted Kody Jones.

“I can look at them and see myself because I was there at the same time,” said Jones.

Now Kody is committed to playing for Michigan.

He said what he gained from the camp goes beyond what he can do on the field.

“The coaches for sure, father figures and everyone needs a father figure in their life and a lot of people don’t have one. These coaches teach you lessons, life lessons,” Kody added.