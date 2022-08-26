Germantown football looks forward to MUS battle and a continued winning culture

After a comeback win in week one Germantown football is prepping for MUS battle for week two.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Germantown High School football team opened their season with a bang after defeating CBHS in a comeback win.

With the odds stacked against them again in their upcoming match-up against MUS, the Red Devils explained why they are playing, not just to win. but for their community of Germantown.

“The main thing was we wanted to return the tradition of Germantown Red Devil football, returning the winning tradition, discipline, toughness,” said Gene Robinson.

Before head coach Gene Robinson joined the football program at Germantown High, the Red Devils football team finished with 2 wins and 9 losses in its 2019-2020 season.

In just two seasons, he’s created a winning program, which showed in Saturday's match against local football powerhouse CBHS.

After getting down by double digits early.

“I thought we were doing a great job at beating ourselves. So that was our deal, let's go do what we’re supposed to do,” said Robinson.

That’s when Germantown kicker Oziel Hernandez put Germantown on the board with a field goal.

With the game on the line, Jamrion Morrow took over, ultimately scoring the game-winning touchdown.

“I was just trying to let everybody know it was a team thing it wasn’t just me,” said Morrow.

Since then, Morrow has picked up an offer from Vanderbilt in addition to his offers from Memphis, Liberty, and others.

But right now, offers are not his focus.

“I just want to win every game if the scholarships come they just come,” said Morrow.

As the red devils prepare for MUS, Robinson is hoping the Germantown community continues to support them.

“I love that the community continues to come out. I think football is a big thing of tying the community together,” said Robinson.

Adding that as long as they have the support of their own…they’re not looking for the respect of anyone else.

“I think it’s all about us. Every Friday night we want to leave our mark and make sure that they’re playing a tough team and that’s what it is,” said Robinson.