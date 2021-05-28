Goal! CBHS and Houston High are soccer state champs… yet again

Christian Brothers earns their 11th title, and Houston wins their 7th championship.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — When it comes to soccer, Memphis area teams made an impressive showing at the TSSAA Spring Fling state championships this week.

Thursday, Christian Brothers High School in east Memphis won the Division II Class AA title May 27 by beating Father Ryan 2-1 at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.

Friday, the boys team from Houston High School in Germantown earned their championship May 28 by defeating Bearden 2-1 to capture the Division 1, Class AAA crown.

Remarkably, this was the 11th championship for CBHS and the 7th title for Houston.