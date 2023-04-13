Golden Gloves Boxing heads to Memphis Sports & Events Center this weekend

Friday's winners come back Saturday, and whoever wins there goes to nationals in Pennsylvania.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Let’s get ready to rumble! The regional Golden Glove Boxing Competition is in Memphis starting Friday.

Boxers from across the Mid-South and Louisiana will compete at the Mid-South Sports and Event Center at Liberty Park. The best amateur boxers will compete in 14 bouts, three 3-minute rounds for each fighter.

Friday's winners come back Saturday, and whoever wins there goes to nationals in Pennsylvania.

City leaders said boxing like this gives young people something positive to do.

"We have a lot of individuals who love the sport of boxing, and it teaches discipline and it's so very important for now with the kids that we are dealing with,” said Ike Griffith, Director of Memphis Office of Youth Services. "It's an opportunity for our young people to just garner a sport that they really like to move up to the next level."

Tickets are available at the door or in advance at the Memphis Office of Youth Services.