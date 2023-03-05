x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins discusses Ja livestream

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said the team would "support" Ja through "an ongoing healing process," but also that they were going to "hold him accountable."
Credit: Instagram

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that Ja Morant will be "away from the team" for two games after he started a livestream on Instagram early Saturday morning and flashed what appeared to be a gun on camera.

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

On Sunday, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said the team would "support" Ja through "an ongoing healing process," but also that they were going to "hold him accountable."

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

2k League-affiliated 'Grizz Gaming' preps for season ahead

Before You Leave, Check This Out