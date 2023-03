Grizzlies confirm Morant will be out for 'at least' 2 games after livestream appears to show him holding a gun

Ja Morant's livestream has caught the attention of the NBA, who are investigating the incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that Ja Morant will be "away from the team" for two games after he started a livestream on Instagram early Saturday morning and flashed what appeared to be a gun on camera.

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

The livestream early Saturday morning by the Grizzlies superstar comes just days after a New York Times article that looks deeper into some eyebrow raising off-court actions in recent months, including an altercation at his Memphis home with a high schooler and another incident with a mall employee.

Ja Morant was allegedly seen showing off a gun in his IG Live this morning. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zOuopMbpCb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 4, 2023

In addition, Morant drew negative attention to his off-court actions after a report from The Athletic claimed associates of Morant had an altercation with members of the Indiana Pacers after a Jan. 29 game.

The report also says that a slow moving SUV, allegedly with Morant in it, shined a laser on some of the Pacers, who didn’t know if it might be attached to a gun.

The NBA investigated the incident, but could not find proof of any weapons. Morant tweeted that the Pacers reports were false.

4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. pic.twitter.com/mFEOvZ5MVY — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 4, 2023

Morant seems to have since deleted both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.