Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks out on league suspension

Dillon Brooks has joined a few other Grizzlies players who will not be playing on Sunday against the Clippers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks has joined a list of Grizzlies players who will not be playing on Sunday against the Clippers.

He is out on a league suspension, according to the Grizzlies.

.@memgrizz status report, March 5 at @LAClippers:



OUT

Steven Adams - RT Knee PCL Sprain

Dillon Brooks - League Suspension

Brandon Clarke - LT Achilles Tear

Ja Morant - Not With Team — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 5, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Brandon Clarke will also not be playing on Sunday. On Saturday, the team stated that he will be out from playing games indefinitely, citing a torn left Achilles as cause for Clarke's absence in upcoming games.

The injury was sustained during the March 3 game against the Denver Nuggets, according to the Grizzlies. Clarke is expected to make a full recovery, according to the team.

Further updates are said to be "provided as appropriate," according to the Grizzlies.

Clarke's announcement arrived only hours after the team has also announced that star player Ja Morant will be "away from the team" for at least two games following an instagram livestream Saturday morning. In the stream, Morant flashed what appeared to be a gun on camera.

Morant seems to have since deleted his social media accounts as well as released an apology through a third party in which he takes "full responsibility" for his actions, stating that he's going to "take some time away" in order to "get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress."