Grizzlies drop Bucks, 127-102

For the first time since 2017, the Grizzlies finally able to get a win over the Milwaukee Bucks at home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Led by DeAnthony Melton, 27pts, the Grizzlies cruise past the Milwaukee Bucks.

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton sat out during their Wizards match-up on Thursday night, but just before the Grizzlies match-up both stars were upgraded to an "active" status.

Although Giannis finished with 30pts, Dillion Brooks brought out his alter ego "Dillion The Villain" holding Middleton to just 16pts in 29 minutes.

Ja Morant was seen getting shots up prior to the game, however he is still in the think of his two week break, nursing knee soreness.

The Grizzlies shot 48 percent from the field, and 35 percent from deep.

The Beale street bears also out rebounded the Bucks 54 to 46, finishing with 66 paint points to show for it. Steven Adams passing Zach Randolph in Grizzlies history of the most offensive rebounds in a single season with 330.

