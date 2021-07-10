Grizzlies fan weigh in on $4M health care fraud scheme involving Tony Allen

Allen is among 18 former NBA players who are charged with defrauding the league’s health insurance plan.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Grindfather, Tony Allen is in legal trouble. From thundering applause on the court to $4 million fraudulent health care claims.

“It’s madness they’re already getting paid millions of dollars from doing their thing on the court,” said Grizzlies fan Sylvester Lee. “That’s mad crazy.”

Lee wouldn’t believe it if it wasn’t in print. One of his favorite grit and grind players on the wrong side of federal law.

“It really shocked me because I thought Tony Allen was a pretty smart guy,” added Lee. “But it is what it is man.”

Allen is among 18 former NBA players who are charged with defrauding the league’s health insurance plan.

University of Memphis star player Chris Douglas-Roberts or "CDR" was also included in the indictment.

“They should know about fraud schemes,” said basketball fan Jerome Austin. “I believe with the money they make though they should be more upstanding citizens.”

So we asked should the fraud bring Allen’s jersey retirement to a halt.

Jan 28th it’s lit! Seeing that #9 hanging up for life is my stamp that I handled my assignment! #GNG



Thanks to the @memgrizz and the City of Memphis!!! pic.twitter.com/dtcDiqrj7N — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) September 1, 2021

“That shouldn’t affect the retirement of the jersey,” said Lee. “He worked for that. You know what I mean? All of that was after.”

But Austin didn’t agree.