Grizzlies gear up for Game Three at home against Jazz

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies prepare to take on Donovan Mitchell-led Jazz team for Game Three in playoffs, looking to go up 2-1 in series.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, May 29, is Game Three for the Grizzlies in the first playoff series for their 2021 season against the Utah Jazz.

The Grizzlies come into Game Three split with the Jazz at 1-1, ending their first two games in Utah on a low note, after the welcome back game for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell finished Game Two at home with 26 points, shooting 50 percent from the arc.

However, for Game Three, the Jazz must fight for a win in the Grindhouse with more fans in the building than the Grizzlies have had all season due to COVID precautions. FedExForum is expected to be at 55 percent capacity, with more than 10,000 fans hoping to rally the Grizzlies to a 2-1 series over Utah.

To secure a win, the Grizzlies will have to stay out of foul trouble. Keeping Dillion Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jaren Jackson Jr on the floor with Grizzlies leader and floor-general Ja Morant is vital to a Grizzlies victory.

Morant ended Game Three with a career-high of 47 points, but he alone might not be enough to hold off a Jazz team that comes in with perimeter threats in Mitchell, former Grizzlies star Mike Conley, and big man Rudy Gobert down low.