Grizzlies, NBA players provide entertainment with off-court bubble activities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Welcome to Camp Disney, otherwise known as the NBA bubble.

It is not the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, but the bubble has reinforced that the NBA is the best soap opera sports has to offer.

Jonas Valanciunas keeps himself busy by fishing, while others spend their time reporting violations using an anonymous hot line for snitching.

"I ain't seen nothing, hear nothing, and I ain't said nothing," Ja Morant said when asked about the hotline earlier this week.

Players brought video games and DJ equipment; they were free to bring just about anything. Josh Jackson confessed he severely underpacked.

"My mom is still at home in Memphis, so I got her sending a bunch of boxes out here," Jackson said last week. "So I'll be a lot more comfortable here in a few days."

Jackson said he missed his iPad most of all. Of course, mom will never let you down; the same cannot be said for dining options on-campus. The mess hall was an early mess. Good food was hard to find, but Ja Morant didn't mind.

"The food is fine," he said. "I'm not a silver spoon guy."

What kind of guy is he? "A Ramen Noodles guy."

There are all sorts of amenities that players have access to. Corn hole, DJ parties, all the washers and dryers you could ever need, even pontoons rides featuring Titanic reenactments on the bow. It is all part of the world's greatest grown-up summer camp.